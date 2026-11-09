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Kumbedi gets first France call up to replace injured Kalulu
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Kumbedi gets first France call up to replace injured Kalulu

Kumbedi gets first France call up to replace injured Kalulu

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 3, 2023 Olympique Lyonnais' Sael Kumbedi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

09 Nov 2026 09:42PM
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PARIS, Nov 9 : France have called up VfL Wolfsburg right-back Sael Kumbedi for the first time to replace the injured Pierre Kalulu, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

• Kumbedi plays for Wolfsburg in the German second tier.

• The 21-year-old defender has played nine times for the France under-21 team.

• Kalulu has suffered a left hamstring injury, the FFF said on Monday, while Jules Kounde was not included in Zinedine Zidane's squad on Friday because of an ankle injury.

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• France face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

• Les Bleus only need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.

Source: Reuters
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