Kumbedi gets first France call up to replace injured Kalulu

PARIS, Nov 9 : France have called up VfL Wolfsburg right-back Sael Kumbedi for the first time to replace the injured Pierre Kalulu, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

• Kumbedi plays for Wolfsburg in the German second tier.

• The 21-year-old defender has played nine times for the France under-21 team.

• Kalulu has suffered a left hamstring injury, the FFF said on Monday, while Jules Kounde was not included in Zinedine Zidane's squad on Friday because of an ankle injury.

• France face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

• Les Bleus only need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.