Kuyt named new coach of Dutch second division side ADO Den Haag
FILE PHOTO: Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Feyenoord - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group A - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 24/11/16 Feyenoord's Dirk Kuyt looks dejected Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

02 Jun 2022 08:40PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 08:46PM)
AMSTERDAM: Former Liverpool striker and Netherlands international Dirk Kuyt was named the new coach of ADO Den Haag on Thursday (Jun 2), tasked with helping the side back to the top flight of Dutch football after they missed out on promotion in a playoff at the weekend.

He is the fifth coach in three years for the club, relegated last year, and takes up his first senior role after previously coaching Feyenoord’s under-19 side.

“Pretty soon after my playing career ended, it was my ambition to become a coach. I have invested in that in recent years and now this opportunity has presented itself,” the 41-year-old Kuyt said at his presentation on Thursday.

Kuyt has been told the club’s ambitions are a return to the Eredivisie.

"That's a serious goal, but I like it. ADO is a sleeping giant, it really appeals to me to start as a coach there and to develop. I see it as an enormous challenge to bring ADO back to where it belongs,” he added.

Den Haag lost on penalties after a 4-4 draw with Excelsior Rotterdam in their promotion playoff match on Sunday, sparking crowd trouble.

Kuyt played more than 200 games at Liverpool and also won the Turkish league title at Fenerbahce. He won 104 caps for the Dutch, playing at the World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Source: Reuters/nh

