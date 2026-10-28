Kuyt to take charge of Fenerbahce on interim basis

Oct 28 : Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt will take charge of Fenerbahce on an interim basis following Ismail Kartal's resignation, the Super Lig club said on Wednesday.

Kartal departed on Tuesday in the wake of Fenerbahce's 2-1 defeat at bitter rivals Galatasaray.

Kuyt played more than 200 games for Liverpool before moving to Fenerbahce in 2012, winning the Turkish league title two years later.

The Dutchman previously coached Belgian side Beerschot as well as ADO Den Haag and FC Dordrecht in the Netherlands, before joining Fenerbahce as assistant coach under Kartal in June.

"Following Ismail Kartal's resignation, our club has assigned Dirk Kuyt as the technical supervisor of our Football A team until our new head coach is determined," Fenerbahce said in a statement.

Fenerbahce are fifth in the league, six points behind leaders Galatasaray.