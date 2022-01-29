Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kuzuhara wins Australian Open junior title as opponent collapses
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kuzuhara wins Australian Open junior title as opponent collapses

29 Jan 2022 06:01PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 06:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Top seed Bruno Kuzuhara won the Australian Open junior boys' title on Saturday, in an extraordinary conclusion to a marathon match that saw his Czech opponent Jakub Mensik collapse with cramp after match point and taken off court in a wheelchair.

Mensik won a long rally to make it 30-30 at 5-6 in the third and concluding set, but he was barely able to stand following that exchange and hit two consecutive double faults to hand victory to the American, who prevailed 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 7-5 in just under four hours.

"First of all, it's an unfortunate way to win it," said Kuzuhara in an-court interview. "I'm wishing Jakub a speedy recovery. It was a great fight. We pushed each other right until the end. Great match, if you're watching inside. Thanks man."

The 17-year-old Kuzuhara walked across the court to check on Mensik after the final point before officials arrived with a wheelchair to escort him off for treatment.

In the girls' singles final, Croatian top seed Petra Marcinko secured her first major title with a 7-5 6-1 win over Belgium's Sofia Costoulas.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us