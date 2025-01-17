Kvaratskhelia confirms Napoli exit with farewell message

:Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has confirmed his exit from the club in a goodbye message posted on social media on Thursday with the Georgia international set to join French champions Paris St Germain.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte said on Saturday that Kvaratskhelia had asked to leave the Serie A club immediately.

"It's hard for me, but it's time to say goodbye," Kvaratskhelia said in a video posted on Instagram.

"I spent an amazing time here, we shared a lot of memories together, experienced a lot of amazing emotions. Naples was my home, where I felt wonderful thanks to each of you."

Kvaratskhelia signed for Napoli in 2022 and was named Serie A's player of the season in the 2022-23 campaign after helping the club win their first Scudetto in 33 years with 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

"Naples is a football city, Naples lives with football, and I am happy to have been a part of this great history," Kvaratskhelia continued.

"I learned a lot here, both on and off the pitch. I grew as a person and as a player... I would like to thank everyone who works at the club: the coaches, each member of staff, my teammates and the fans.

"I say goodbye, but you will always be in my heart, and I hope we will meet again. I know that your heart is very broken, but one day I will tell you everything."

The Georgia international had previously been linked with a move to PSG in the close season before he stayed under new coach Conte.

The 23-year-old's contract at Napoli ran until 2027.