Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kvaratskhelia double as Napoli cruise to 3-1 win at Verona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kvaratskhelia double as Napoli cruise to 3-1 win at Verona

Kvaratskhelia double as Napoli cruise to 3-1 win at Verona

Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Napoli - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - October 21, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

21 Oct 2023 11:21PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2023 12:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VERONA, Italy :Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a goal in each half as Napoli claimed a resounding 3-1 victory at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano showed they could carry Napoli to victory in Victor Osimhen's absence, with Politano assisting Kvaratskhelia's two goals in addition to scoring his own early in the match.

Champions Napoli are fifth in the standings with 17 points, level with Juventus and Fiorentina who play later in the weekend.

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia, who had key players Osimhen and Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa out due to injuries, said the team's focus slipped after their third goal.

"We did our job today, it was important to win and the third goal in a game is always important," Garcia told DAZN.

"A coach is never happy when the team is 3-0 up and yet they allow the opponents to have more shots on goal than in the entire first half."

An unmarked Politano broke the deadlock for the visitors after 27 minutes with a low volley inside the box, capitalising on a cross that sailed over the Verona defence.

Two minutes before the break, Kvaratskhelia extended the lead with a precise low shot from a sharp angle, threading the ball between Verona's goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and the goalpost.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Georgian winger scored his second, cutting inside a defender and placing the ball inside the far post.

Darko Lazovic got a consolation goal for the home fans with a powerful shot from within the box on the hour mark.

Verona are 16th with eight points.

Napoli visit Union Berlin on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage match before hosting AC Milan on Oct. 29.

"I will admit some minds wandered to the Champions League after taking the 3-0 lead, although that is an attitude I must combat," Garcia said.

(Writing by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.