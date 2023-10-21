Kvaratskhelia double as Napoli cruise to 3-1 win at Verona

VERONA, Italy :Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a goal in each half as Napoli claimed a resounding 3-1 victory at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano showed they could carry Napoli to victory in Victor Osimhen's absence, with Politano assisting Kvaratskhelia's two goals in addition to scoring his own early in the match.

Champions Napoli are fifth in the standings with 17 points, level with Juventus and Fiorentina who play later in the weekend.

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia, who had key players Osimhen and Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa out due to injuries, said the team's focus slipped after their third goal.

"We did our job today, it was important to win and the third goal in a game is always important," Garcia told DAZN.

"A coach is never happy when the team is 3-0 up and yet they allow the opponents to have more shots on goal than in the entire first half."

An unmarked Politano broke the deadlock for the visitors after 27 minutes with a low volley inside the box, capitalising on a cross that sailed over the Verona defence.

Two minutes before the break, Kvaratskhelia extended the lead with a precise low shot from a sharp angle, threading the ball between Verona's goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and the goalpost.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Georgian winger scored his second, cutting inside a defender and placing the ball inside the far post.

Darko Lazovic got a consolation goal for the home fans with a powerful shot from within the box on the hour mark.

Verona are 16th with eight points.

Napoli visit Union Berlin on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage match before hosting AC Milan on Oct. 29.

"I will admit some minds wandered to the Champions League after taking the 3-0 lead, although that is an attitude I must combat," Garcia said.

(Writing by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ed Osmond)