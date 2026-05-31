Kvaratskhelia named Champions League's best player, five from PSG in team of season

May 31 : Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after the Georgian winger guided the French club to back-to-back titles.

PSG beat Arsenal on penalties to defend their European crown on Saturday after the game ended 1-1 following extra time.

Kvaratskhelia scored 10 goals and grabbed six assists in the competition this season while he won the decisive penalty in the second half of the final that drew PSG level.

The 25-year-old was also named in the team of the season along with four of his team mates - Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, who was named player of the match in the final.

Arsenal trio David Raya, Gabriel and Declan Rice were also named in the team of the season.

Real Madrid's Arda Guler was named the Revelation of the Season while team mate Federico Valverde won the goal of the season award for his flick and volley to complete his hat-trick when they beat Manchester City in the last 16.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON 2025-26

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel (Arsenal), Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders: Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Vitinha (PSG), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)