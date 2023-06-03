Logo
Kvaratskhelia named Player of the Season in Serie A
Kvaratskhelia named Player of the Season in Serie A

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 23, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 7, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo
03 Jun 2023 01:11AM
Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named Player of the Season by Serie A on Friday.

The Georgia international had an impressive season, helping Napoli secure their first Scudetto in 33 years with his contribution of 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games.

Having joined from Dinamo Batumi before the campaign, the 22-year-old follows last term's winner Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

"...Kvaratskhelia`s impact on the league has been impressive," said Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo.

"Congratulations to Napoli for having brought to Italy this talent, who from the very first matches showed off his repertoire of technique, dribbling, personality and creativity."

Napoli's Luciano Spalletti was Serie A Coach of the Season.

Source: Reuters

