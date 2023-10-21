Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli cruise to 3-1 win at Verona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli cruise to 3-1 win at Verona

Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli cruise to 3-1 win at Verona

Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Napoli - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - October 21, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

21 Oct 2023 11:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VERONA, Italy : Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a goal in each half as Napoli claimed a resounding 3-1 victory at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

An unmarked Matteo Politano broke the deadlock for the visitors after 27 minutes with a low volley inside the box, capitalising on a cross that sailed over the Verona defence.

Two minutes before the break, Kvaratskhelia extended the lead with a precise low shot from a sharp angle, threading the ball between Verona's goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and the goalpost.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Georgian winger scored his second, cutting inside a defender and placing the ball inside the far post.

Darko Lazovic got a consolation goal for the home fans with a powerful shot from within the box on the hour mark.

Napoli are in fifth place with 17 points. Verona are 16th with eight points.

(Writing by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.