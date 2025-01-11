Kvaratskhelia wants to leave Napoli, Conte says

:Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants to leave the Serie A club immediately, manager Antonio Conte said on Saturday.

Kvaratskhelia's current deal runs until 2027, the 23-year-old having joined Napoli in July 2022 and helped his side secure their first Scudetto in 33 years that season.

The Georgia international has been ruled out of Napoli’s Serie A home clash against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

"Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club”, Conte told reporters. "I spoke to Khvicha and he confirmed his plan to leave the club immediately."

Kvaratskhelia has been linked with Liverpool and Paris St Germain in the January transfer window.

He and Victor Osimhen, who moved to Galatasaray on loan last year, scored a combined 38 league goals in Napoli's title-winning season. Kvaratskhelia was also named player of the season by Serie A in 2023.

“Personally I feel very disappointed because I spent six months trying to make Kvara feel at the centre of the project, working with him and also working with the club for six months on the renewal," Conte said.

“It's something that's still too fresh. I’m focused on the Verona (game). It’s not the sales or purchases that matter but rather the game. No evaluations have been made because Kvara is still a Napoli player today, we’ll see on the 31st.

"The situation is being monitored, but it’s right to leave it up to the club and the player. I did what I had to do. If anything, I did too much."

Napoli lead Serie A with 44 points from 19 games, with Kvaratskhelia having scored five goals and contributed three assists in 17 league matches this season.

"We are talking about an important player,” Conte added. “A player who was already due to leave in the summer. I also wanted to have technical certainties.

"Quality is needed in addition to the work I demanded, as well as the confirmation of certain players, including Khvicha, and he wasn’t the only one (who asked to leave).

“Today I have to take a step back. I can’t keep those who want to leave tied up in chains. I did that in the summer and had six months to convince all the parties to find a solution."

The Naples side signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea for 30 million pounds ($36.61 million) in the close-season and he is their top scorer with seven league goals.

They also brought in midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United for 30.5 million euros ($31.24 million).

($1 = 0.8194 pounds)

($1 = 0.9762 euros)