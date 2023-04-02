Logo
Kvitova upsets Rybakina to win first Miami Open title
Apr 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Petra Kvitova (CZE) reacts after winning a first set tiebreaker against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Elena Rybakina (KAZ) gestures to her player's box between points against Petra Kvitova (CZE) (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Petra Kvitova (CZE) reaches for a forehand against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Elena Rybakina (KAZ) hits a backhand against Petra Kvitova (CZE) (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
02 Apr 2023 05:22AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 05:50AM)
Petra Kvitova upset Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 7-6(14) 6-2 on Saturday (Apr 1) to win her first Miami Open crown and ninth WTA 1000 title.

The veteran Czech player, seeded 15th, ended an epic, 22-minute first set tiebreak by converting her fifth set point when 10th-seeded Rybakina's forehand landed in the net.

The powerful left-hander then swung freely in the second, racing out to a 3-0 lead and breaking the hard-serving Rybakina for a third time on match point.

The 33-year-old Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and who had recently contemplated retirement, put her hands on her head in astonishment when Rybakina's forehand sailed long to seal the win.

The loss ended Indian Wells champion Rybakina's bid for the 'Sunshine Double' and snapped the reigning Wimbledon champion's 13-match winning streak.

Source: Reuters

