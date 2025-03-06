Kvitova's comeback effort falls short at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, California : Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova lost a tight three-setter in the opening round of Indian Wells on Wednesday, falling 4-6 6-3 6-4 to France's Varvara Gracheva.

The loss leaves Kvitova searching for her first win since returning to the tour following the birth of her first child in July. She also lost in the first round in Austin last week in her first tournament following a 16-month absence.

The Czech grabbed the first set as both players struggled to control their serve on a cloudy and breezy day on Stadium One court.

Gracheva settled in to level the match and jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the decider.

Kvitova refused to go quietly, winning three straight games to take a 4-3 lead in the third but Gracheva took control from there, dominating Kvitova over the final three games to dispatch the tournament wild card.

Gracheva, who next faces Russian teenage phenomenon Mirra Andreeva, applauded Kvitova.

"I really want to congratulate her," Gracheva said in an on-court interview.

"Because she had a child quite recently and I'm so happy that she now has the role of a mother and a tennis player, which is very demanding.

"It's very inspiring for sports, athletes, women - it's just amazing. Petra, my admiration to you - you're the best!"

Gracheva's fellow Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also advanced to the second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over American Bernarda Pera to set up a showdown against defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has a 4-1 record against Garcia.

On the men's side, Kei Nishikori emerged the victor in a rollercoaster match with Spain's Jaume Munar to advance 6-2 5-7 7-6(3).

The Japanese player will face 18th seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the second round.