Kyle Walker has asked to leave Man City, says Guardiola

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has asked to leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed after their 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Walker was left out of Guardiola's squad for the third round tie with the Spanish manager saying the right back had asked to "explore options abroad".

"Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad and end his career. And for that reason, I preferred playing other players," Guardiola said.

The 34-year-old Walker joined City from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth around 50 million pounds ($61.02 million) in 2017.

($1 = 0.8194 pounds)