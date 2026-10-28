Football star Kylian Mbappe apologises for apparent reference to Mao as a 'dictator'

BEIJING: Football star Kylian Mbappe apologised for comments in which he apparently referred to Mao Zedong, the founding leader of Communist China, as a dictator, after facing backlash and losing brand deals with at least three different Chinese companies.

“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” Mbappe said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 27).

“I apologise to everyone my words have upset," he said. "This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry."

The incident is the latest in a string of cases where China leverages its economic clout to compel foreign companies and individuals to toe its political line. In 2019, Chinese state television ceased broadcasting NBA games after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

BACKLASH HAS BEEN SWIFT AND HARSH

Mbappe's face has appeared in ads across China, from subway stations to inside elevators.

Beverage maker Dongpeng, dairy giant Mengniu and cheese maker Milkground said in similarly worded statements on Tuesday that they were ending agreements with the football star, each saying they oppose “any words and actions that hurt national sentiment”.

The companies did not specify what prompted their decisions, but they released their statements after a clip that appeared to show Mbappe being interviewed ahead of going on the French online talk show “The Bridge” circulated on X.

The China Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday that it has “lodged a stern protest” with Real Madrid and demanded that both the player and the football club “issue a public and formal apology”.

The association stressed it firmly opposes “any remarks that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people”.

China Media Group also said that it has suspended broadcasts of matches in the Spanish league, La Liga, and other games featuring the French football star, and removed advertisements featuring him. The media conglomerate demanded an apology from Mbappe and his club, Real Madrid.