Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kyrgios admitted to psychiatric hospital after 2019 Wimbledon loss - paper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kyrgios admitted to psychiatric hospital after 2019 Wimbledon loss - paper

Kyrgios admitted to psychiatric hospital after 2019 Wimbledon loss - paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 14, 2023 Australia's Nick Kyrgios during a practice session REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo
Kyrgios admitted to psychiatric hospital after 2019 Wimbledon loss - paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2019 Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his second round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
14 Jun 2023 05:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Nick Kyrgios will reveal in upcoming episodes of a Netflix documentary that he spent time in a psychiatric hospital after losing at Wimbledon in 2019, The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was knocked out by Rafael Nadal in the second round of the championships that year while wearing a white sleeve to cover up his right arm.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," Kyrgios says in an episode of the documentary Break Point to be released later this month, according to the newspaper.

"I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, okay, I can't keep doing this. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems."

Kyrgios wrote a lengthy Instagram post in February last year about his mental health struggles, at the end of which he said he was in a much better place.

"I'm proud to say I've completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything, I don't take one moment for granted," he wrote.

"I want you to be able to reach your full potential and smile. This life is beautiful."

The Break Point episodes chronicle Kyrgios's run to last year's Wimbledon final with the highlight of his career so far prompting recollections of the 2019 nadir.

"That pressure, having that all-eyes-on-you expectation, I couldn't deal with it. I hated the kind of person I was," he says.

"I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away.

"You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars. That's why I actually got my arm sleeve. To cover it all."

Reuters was unable to reach Kyrgios or a representative for comment.

Kyrgios's career renaissance was interrupted around the turn of the year by a knee injury. He returned to action on Tuesday but lost his opening match at the Stuttgart Open.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.