Kyrgios and Kokkinakis victorious in emotional 'Special Ks' comeback in Brisbane
Tennis - Brisbane International Tennis Tournament - Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia - January 4, 2026 Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his men's doubles round of 32 match with Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis against Australia's Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram of the U.S. ZAIN MOHAMMED/AAP Image via REUTERS

04 Jan 2026 08:39PM
Jan 4 : ‌Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios reprised their triumphant Australian Open partnership by winning their opening match at the Brisbane International on Sunday, as the 'Special Ks' also marked their return from long-term injuries.

It was the first match on the ATP tour ‌in 167 days for Kyrgios, while Kokkinakis ‌played for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury in January 2025, as the pair beat Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram 5-7 6-4 10-8.

"I'm about to tear up," an emotional Kokkinakis said in the post-match ‍interview.

"It's crazy. I haven't played a match in 12 months... I underwent surgery a year ago with no guarantee I would be back playing. So it's been a long ​year, a challenging one ‌a lot of times, where I thought the game was done for me. So I chipped ​away at it."

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won the men's doubles title ⁠in the Australian Open ‌2022. The pair reunited ahead of last year's Australian ​Open, but their campaign ended in the first round due to Kokkinakis's injury.

"It's doubles but it ‍means everything. This is a good stepping stone," Kokkinakis ⁠added.

The Australian duo will face French sixth seeds Sadio Doumbia ​and Fabien Reboul in ‌the second round.

Source: Reuters
