Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in 'Battle of the Sexes' showdown
Tennis - 'Battle of the Sexes' - Nick Kyrgios v Aryna Sabalenka - Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 28, 2025 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/Pool
Tennis - 'Battle of the Sexes' - Nick Kyrgios v Aryna Sabalenka - Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 28, 2025 Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after their match Christopher Pike/Pool via REUTERS
Tennis - 'Battle of the Sexes' - Nick Kyrgios v Aryna Sabalenka - Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 28, 2025 Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during his match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka Christopher Pike/Pool via REUTERS
Tennis - 'Battle of the Sexes' - Nick Kyrgios v Aryna Sabalenka - Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 28, 2025 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Tennis - 'Battle of the Sexes' - Nick Kyrgios v Aryna Sabalenka - Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 28, 2025 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/Pool
29 Dec 2025 01:46AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2025 01:58AM)
DUBAI, Dec ‌28 : Nick Kyrgios beat Aryna Sabalenka 6‑3 6‑3 on Sunday in a "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match billed as a modern take on Billie Jean King's famous victory over former Grand Slam winner Bobby Riggs more than 50 years ago, ‌but one that has ignited controversy ‌over its relevance and meaning.

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, Kyrgios negotiated the slightly smaller "equaliser" court on women's world-number-one Sabalenka's side to secure victory after a tight and entertaining contest played ‍under modified rules.

With a one-serve-per-point rule in effect, both players faltered on their deliveries in crucial moments before Kyrgios broke for a 4-3 lead and went on to ​take the opening set.

The ‌maverick Australian was drenched in sweat and appeared out of breath in the second set ​after going 1-3 down, while his opponent danced to the ⁠music during a strategic timeout, ‌but he persevered to make it 3-3 after ​Belarusian Sabalenka sent a shot long.

Kyrgios, who shortened the points with cheeky drop shots and ‍used variations on his serve to good effect, pulled away ⁠to seal the win on serve before sharing a warm ​hug with Sabalenka ‌at the net.

Source: Reuters
