Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kyrgios, Bencic return to Australian Open with protected rankings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kyrgios, Bencic return to Australian Open with protected rankings

Kyrgios, Bencic return to Australian Open with protected rankings
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 14, 2023 Australia's Nick Kyrgios during a practice session REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo
Kyrgios, Bencic return to Australian Open with protected rankings
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2023 Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
06 Dec 2024 02:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic will play their first Grand Slam after long absences at next month's Australian Open with protected rankings, tournament organisers said on Friday.

Kyrgios, who will play with a protected ranking of 21st, has not played in a Grand Slam since 2022 due to knee, foot and wrist injuries. Bencic, who gave birth to a daughter in April, will return with a special ranking of 15th.

"Kyrgios and Bencic are among six men and six women competing... using protected rankings, setting the main-draw entry ranking cut-off for both fields at world No. 98," the organisers said in a statement.

Former world number four Kei Nishikori will also play with a protected ranking, making his first appearance in the Australian Open men's singles since 2021, the statement added.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who are at the top of the men's and women's rankings, will be the top seeds at Melbourne Park, with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic eyeing a record 11th Australian Open title.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement