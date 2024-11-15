Kyrgios to make tour return at Brisbane International

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will return to action at the Brisbane International - a warm-up event for the Australian Open - in December-January, organisers said on Friday.

Australian Kyrgios is also scheduled to play in the Dec. 19-22 World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, while Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said last month he expects to see the 29-year-old at the season-opening Grand Slam next year.

Kyrgios has played just one singles tour match in the last two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.

"The Brisbane International has always been a great event and I have had some amazing memories there, particularly when I won the event in 2018," Kyrgios said.

"I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport.

"It has been a long journey of recovery to be where I am today, one of the goals I had set was to be able to play during the Aussie summer, so I am excited that I get to start in Brisbane which is one of my favourite tournaments."

The Brisbane International will run from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5 and Kyrgios will be looking to regain match fitness in time for the Australian Open, which will run from Jan. 12-26.

Kyrgios has always been a major draw at the Australian Open and reached the second round on his last singles appearance at Melbourne Park in 2022, losing to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev.

He followed that with a run to the final at Wimbledon and the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open before the injuries started to take their toll.