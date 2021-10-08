Logo
Sport

Kyrgios, Passari moved to seperate rooms after quarantine row
FILE PHOTO: Mar 30, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia waves to the crowd after his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) in a men's singles quarter-final during the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Kyrgios won 6-4, 6-7(9), 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

08 Oct 2021 02:39PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 02:34PM)
SYDNEY : Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios and his model girlfriend Chiara Passari were moved to separate rooms in their Adelaide quarantine hotel quarantine after an argument on Thursday.

The pair are undergoing the mandatory 14 days of quarantine that all international travellers arriving in Australia must currently undergo after Kyrgios returned home from competing in the Laver Cup in Boston.

On Thursday, the pair engaged in a spat on social media that clearly escalated.

"In the afternoon of Thursday 7 October 2021, police were alerted to a verbal argument between two occupants within a Medi-hotel," a South Australia Police spokesperson said.

"An investigation was conducted, no offences were disclosed and both parties will now spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms."Kyrgios, a former Grand Slam quarter-finalist now ranked 97th in the world, reached the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year but has managed only one victory in five tournaments since.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by...)

Source: Reuters

