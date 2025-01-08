Kyrgios pulls out of Djokovic exhibition event ahead of Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from an exhibition event with Novak Djokovic scheduled for Thursday due to an abdominal strain, casting more doubt on the former Wimbledon finalist's chances of making his Australian Open comeback this month.

Kyrgios, who has battled a succession of injuries since losing to Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final, said on Wednesday he had pulled out of the 'A Night With Novak' event at Rod Laver Arena due to the issue.

"Unfortunately won't be able to play my good friend @djokernole this Thursday on the 9th as I've had an ultrasound on my abdominal and have a grade 1 strain," the Australian posted on Instagram.

"Will be resting and doing everything I can to be OK by the Aus Open."

The 29-year-old has struggled with knee, foot and wrist injuries and had already raised concerns about his participation in the year's first Grand Slam following a loss to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the Brisbane International last week.

Kyrgios, who last played at the Australian Open in 2022, said after his defeat in Brisbane he was worried that his wrist would not hold up at a Grand Slam.

Despite his fitness concerns, Kyrgios has been named in Australia's Davis Cup squad to face Sweden on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 12 at Melbourne Park.