Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 14, 2023 Australia's Nick Kyrgios during a practice session REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

03 Jul 2023 05:30AM (Updated: 03 Jul 2023 10:22AM)
LONDON : Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grasscourt grand slam on Monday.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.

Kyrgios also withdrew from event in Halle and Mallorca.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of 'injury' in the headline)

Source: Reuters

