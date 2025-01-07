Kyrgios surprise inclusion in Australia's Davis Cup squad

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been unexpectedly included in Australia's team for their Davis Cup clash against Sweden at the end of the month.

The 29-year-old was selected by captain Lleyton Hewitt alongside world number eight Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Australian line-up for the clash in Stockholm on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Kyrgios has been picked despite struggling for fitness since 2022 due to knee, foot and wrist injuries while his participation in the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday, remains uncertain.

He cast doubt on his ability to handle the strains of Grand Slam tennis after he exited the Brisbane International last week, losing in three sets to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

"I think I almost need a miracle and I need, like, the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a Grand Slam for sure," he said after the loss last Tuesday.

Kyrgios' inclusion in the Davis Cup squad could see him rekindle his doubles partnership with Kokkinakis, with whom he won the men's doubles title at the Australian Open three years ago.

He last played in the Davis Cup in November 2019 and reached the final of Wimbledon in 2022, when he lost in four sets to Novak Djokovic.