Kyrgios unsure of fitness for Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios said on Tuesday he was unsure about his readiness for the Australian Open after his first singles match in 18 months left him in pain.

Kyrgios is set to play in the year's first Grand Slam with a protected ranking of 21st. The 29-year-old has not featured in a major since 2022 due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.

The Australian lost 7-6(2) 6-7(4) 7-6(3) to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a clash of big servers at the Brisbane International on Tuesday, which was Kyrgios' first tour-level singles match since wrist surgery in September 2023.

"After today I'm super excited for the Australian Open. If I'm able to play, I'm able to play. But the reality kind of set in for me," he said.

"That's a best-of-three match with my wrist. If I'm able to (play) not only is a Grand Slam mentally really draining, it's physically a grind.

"I think I almost need a miracle and I need, like, the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a Grand Slam for sure."

Kyrgios partnered former rival Novak Djokovic in their debut as a doubles team on Monday, riding a wave of support to secure a 6-4 6-7(4) (10-8) win over Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies.

"I felt like I had been hit by a bus yesterday after doubles, to be honest. I was on the treatment table for an hour and a half before bed," Kyrgios added.

"I think tomorrow it's going to be a bit of a rough day for my wrist ... It's very sore at the moment. I'm going to do all the right things, and I'll be playing doubles, for sure."

Kyrgios and his best friend Thanasi Kokkinakis will team up at the Australian Open, having claimed their only major doubles title in 2022 at Melbourne Park by defeating compatriots Max Purcell and Matt Ebden in the final.

The Australian Open in Melbourne starts on Jan. 12.