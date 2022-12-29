Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Kyrgios withdrew from United Cup to give himself best chance at Australian Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Kyrgios withdrew from United Cup to give himself best chance at Australian Open

Kyrgios withdrew from United Cup to give himself best chance at Australian Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Finals Turin - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 14, 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios in action during the group stage doubles match against Britain's Neal Skupski and Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

29 Dec 2022 09:51PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 09:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nick Kyrgios said he withdrew from the inaugural edition of the United Cup to be in peak condition for next month's Australian Open, adding that he did not expect everyone to understand the reasoning behind his decision.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world, was set to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event but withdrew from the tournament due to injury on Wednesday, taking his own team mates by surprise with the late announcement.

"People underestimate the pressure and the nerves with being a part of one of the biggest tournaments of the year," Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios told The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald in an interview published on Thursday.

"Throw in an injury and knowing you didn't give yourself the best chance only adds to the mountain of pressure you face. So feeling good physically is important."

Kyrgios added that he had been in communication with Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley and United Cup tournament director Stephen Farrow about his injury.

"We all worked together to try and get the best outcome. Not everyone is going to understand or see it from my side and that is okay," Kyrgios said.

"... I was working every day very closely with my team about my progression and speaking with William, my physio, after every session. I tried to be ready for it, but at some point you need to listen to the advice you're receiving and do what is best."

Alex de Minaur, who moved into the number one men's position for Team Australia in place of Kyrgios, was beaten by Britain's Cameron Norrie on Thursday.

Speaking after De Minaur's defeat, Australia co-captain Lleyton Hewitt said he had also been unaware of Kyrgios' withdrawal until Wednesday.

When asked how Kyrgios could improve his communication, Hewitt told reporters, "probably just responding. That's the normal way of doing it. There was a little while (before he responded)."

"It's more just the communication. If it was just worrying Nick, that's one thing.

"When it revolves around the team and other people and their preparation to be playing the best they possibly can leading into the Australian Open, that's probably the hardest thing."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.