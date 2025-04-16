LA 2028 announce venues with baseball at Dodgers and triathlon at Venice Beach

The venues for the 2028 Summer Olympics were announced on Tuesday with baseball being staged at Dodger Stadium and triathlon to be held at Venice Beach.

In the Greater Los Angeles region, Anaheim will host volleyball, while squash will make its Olympic debut in the San Fernando Valley — set against the Universal Studios Lot backdrop which featured in films such as "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Back to the Future".

Boxing returns to the Olympic lineup in 2028 with early rounds set for the Peacock Theatre and finals taking place at the Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Cricket will return to the Olympic programme for the first time in over 100 years with matches played at the Fairgrounds in Pomona in the West Coast.

"As the host city for the 2028 Games, Los Angeles will become only the third city in the history of the world to host the Summer Olympics three times and these venues will showcase the best of our city to a global audience,” said City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The Games will take place between July 14-30 2028.