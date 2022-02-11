Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

LA Galaxy bolster squad with Brazil winger Douglas Costa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

LA Galaxy bolster squad with Brazil winger Douglas Costa

LA Galaxy bolster squad with Brazil winger Douglas Costa
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Palmeiras - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 31, 2021 Gremio's Douglas Costa in action with Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo
LA Galaxy bolster squad with Brazil winger Douglas Costa
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Parananse v Gremio - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - September 26, 2021 Gremio's Douglas Costa in action REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer/File Photo
11 Feb 2022 01:02AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 01:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Brazil international Douglas Costa has signed for Los Angeles Galaxy, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday, as the winger completed an initial loan move from Brazil's Gremio that will become a permanent deal to the end of the 2023 season.

"The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired midfielder Douglas Costa via a six-month loan from Brazilian side Gremio," the club said in a statement.

"After the conclusion of his loan, Costa, who will be added to the Galaxy’s roster as a Designated Player and will occupy an international roster slot, will be signed to a one-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2023 MLS regular season".

The former Juventus and Bayern Munich forward scored three goals in 26 Brazilian Serie A appearances for Gremio last season.

A three-time Bundesliga and Serie A champion, the 31-year-old returned to his home country in May 2021 but suffered relegation with the Brazilian side.

"Douglas is a world-class player and a proven champion at the highest level. His capacity to create and finish will add yet another level to our attack," said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney.

Galaxy kick off the 2022 MLS season at home to New York City on Feb. 27.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us