La Liga wants to ‘bridge gap’ with Premier League in Singapore – not overtake it, says Spanish league chief

SINGAPORE: Overtaking the English Premier League (EPL) in popularity among Singapore football fans is not La Liga’s goal, its president Javier Tebas acknowledged, with the Spanish league instead aiming to “bridge the gap”.

“In Singapore, you were born with the Premiership. You’ve been watching it since you were little. It’s your football tradition,” he told CNA in an exclusive interview on Friday (Oct 9).

“We can kind of bridge the gap, that’s the target.”

Given that the La Liga offers “top quality” football and is “very competitive”, Tebas added that local fans would also enjoy it.

The Spaniard, who spoke through an interpreter, was in Singapore for the APOS Sports Edge conference, where he was one of the speakers.

La Liga opened its Singapore office in 2017 and has an ongoing partnership with the national Unleash the Roar football project.

“The interest (in the La Liga in Asia) is increasing constantly,” Tebas said. “It is a region where we have players from those countries and that brings a big pool (of fans) into the La Liga.”

These players include Japan’s Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) and Ryunosuke Sato (Valencia), South Korea’s Lee Kang-in (Atletico Madrid), as well as Indonesia’s Emil Audero (Rayo Vallecano).

“We are in the best moment with players from this region in the last 10 years,” said Tebas.