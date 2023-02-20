Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

La Liga leaders Barcelona breeze past Cadiz 2-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

La Liga leaders Barcelona breeze past Cadiz 2-0

La Liga leaders Barcelona breeze past Cadiz 2-0
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Cadiz - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres in action with Cadiz's Ivan Alejo REUTERS/Albert Gea
La Liga leaders Barcelona breeze past Cadiz 2-0
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Cadiz - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - February 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Sergi Roberto celebrates scoring their first goal with Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen REUTERS/Albert Gea
20 Feb 2023 06:03AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 06:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski struck just before halftime to give the league leaders a 2-0 home win over lowly Cadiz on Sunday in their pursuit of a 27th Spanish title.

Barca top LaLiga on 59 points, eight clear of second-placed Real Madrid and 16 above Real Sociedad in third. Barcelona have never lost a title race when leading by eight points or more.

Cadiz, who have so far won five of their 22 league games this season, are 17th on 22 points, two above Valencia in the relegation zone having played a game more.

Roberto put Barca ahead in the 43rd minute with a close-range volley from a rebound after a fine effort by Ferran Torres. Lewandowski extended their lead right on halftime by slotting home a low shot from just inside the box.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football La Liga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.