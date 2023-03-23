La Liga seeks fans' help to report racism after latest Vinicius abuse

La Liga has set up a complaints channel on its website for fans to help identify racism incidents during matches, the soccer body said on Thursday (Mar 23) after filing its eighth complaint to the authorities over the abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

Brazil international Vinicius accused La Liga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches after videos on social media showed some supporters shouting abuse and throwing objects at him during a match in December.

He was again the victim of racial insults during Real's defeat at Barcelona in the 'Clasico' on Sunday.

"In view of the events that took place (during the game), in which intolerable racist behaviour was once again observed against Vinicius Jr, La Liga has reported the racist insults to the Barcelona Court of Instruction," it said in a statement.

To speed up identifying offenders, La Liga has set up a complaints channel on its website "so that fans who may have information or any indication of the identity of the perpetrators can contact La Liga and provide the necessary identification to file the relevant complaints."

Mallorca FC earlier this week revoked a fan's membership card for three years after the supporter hurled racist insults at Vinicius Jr and Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze in February.