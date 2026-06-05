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LA28 chair Wasserman says he has no plans to resign despite past ties to Maxwell
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LA28 chair Wasserman says he has no plans to resign despite past ties to Maxwell

LA28 chair Wasserman says he has no plans to resign despite past ties to Maxwell
LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman speaks during a press conference, which he holds along with officials from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission, updating progress on the 2028 Olympic Games, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
LA28 chair Wasserman says he has no plans to resign despite past ties to Maxwell
LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman speaks during a press conference, which he holds along with officials from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission, updating progress on the 2028 Olympic Games, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
05 Jun 2026 04:51AM
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June 4 : Casey Wasserman said on Thursday he plans to stay on as LA28’s board chair despite his past ties to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, which were detailed earlier this year in the U.S. Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein released earlier this year.

“No and yes,” Wasserman said in a press conference when asked whether he ever considered stepping down from the board and whether he had spoken to LA Mayor Karen Bass, who had called on him to resign his post in February. He said he was in regular contact with Bass.

(Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters
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