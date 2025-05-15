LA28 names official air-taxi provider in Games first

LOS ANGELES : Los Angeles Olympic organizers have selected Archer Aviation to be the official air-taxi service for the 2028 Games, saying the unprecedented partnership is part of its mission to re-imagine the world's biggest sporting event for the future.

Archer's piloted electric Midnight eVTOL aircraft carry up to four passengers and are expected to be used to transport VIPs, fans and stakeholders from take-off-and-landing hubs near key venues, while also supporting emergency services and security.

"We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America," Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer Aviation, said in a statement on Thursday.

"There's no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games."

The partnership with Archer includes support for Team USA through LA28, organizers said.

Los Angeles, a city infamous for its crushing traffic, is expected to host over 15 million visitors during the Games, with events spread out over the sprawling city.

"Our vision is to fundamentally re-imagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said.

Last month, Archer unveiled plans for a proposed air-taxi network in New York City, in partnership with United Airlines.