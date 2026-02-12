LA28 retains Wasserman as chairman despite Epstein ties

LONDON, Feb 11 : Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics said on Wednesday they had reviewed chairman Casey Wasserman's past interactions with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and determined that he should remain in his role.

Files published by the U.S. Justice Department late last month included email exchanges from 2003 between Wasserman, who was married at the time, and Maxwell, the former girlfriend of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

LA28 organisers said they take allegations of misconduct seriously and, with the assistance of outside counsel, found Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented.

"The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games," the LA28 Executive Committee of the Board said in a statement.