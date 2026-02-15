Laboured Ireland come from behind to edge out unlucky Italy

DUBLIN, Feb 14 : Ireland had to come from behind to avoid their first Six Nations home defeat by Italy on Saturday as their bench rode to the rescue in a 20-13 win that was a laboured response to a chastening opening loss to France.

Buoyed by their win over Scotland, Italy deservedly led at halftime thanks to a try by hooker Giacomo Nicotera and five points from the boot of Paolo Garbisi. Ireland could only muster a Jamie Osborne try in response.

Italy, whose only Six Nations victory over the 2023 and 2024 champions came 13 years ago in Rome, were pegged back early in the second half through a Jack Conan try but it took Ireland's strong bench and a fine Robert Baloucoune try on his Six Nations debut to turn things around.

Ireland still had to hang on for the last 10 minutes and will need to be much better against England at Twickenham in a week's time if they are to keep their championship hopes alive.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It's obviously a tough place to go (Twickenham). Those early chances we got today, we'll need to convert them next week if they come again," Ireland captain ⁠Caelan Doris said.

"Happy with some of the character we showed (today), Italy played some very good stuff and they tested us throughout but equally I feel there was some stuff we left out there."

After coach Andy Farrell questioned his side's physicality and intent in last week's 36-14 thrashing in Paris, Ireland were on top during the opening phases but were sloppy in the key moments and one-dimensional in attack.

Osborne's nicely taken try on 16 minutes - while Italy winger Louis Lynagh was in the sin bin - was the exception and a simple conversion miss from ⁠Sam Prendergast allowed Garbisi to swiftly cut the lead to 5-3.

STRONG ITALY SCRUM

Italy, whose scrum was excellent again, were also looking the more threatening side with ball in hand and seized on their opportunity when Ireland scrumhalf Craig Casey was yellow-carded for a high tackle.

Italy piled men into the maul from the ensuing penalty kick to touch and Nicotera went over. An excellent conversion from Garbisi put the Azzurri 10-5 ahead and they could have easily added to their lead before the break as confidence drained the home side and their deathly quiet support.

Ireland got the response that was demanded at halftime and were level within three minutes through Conan but another poor conversion attempt from Prendergast kept the scores level.

It was not initially the momentum shift Ireland had hoped for and Lynagh – who scored one try and made another last weekend - thought he had his second of the championship, only for it to be chalked off for a forward pass.

Ireland's experienced bench, which helped restore pride in Paris last week, proved the difference as ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park and ⁠Jack Crowley provided more zip at halfback and winger Baloucoune, who won the last of his four caps in 2022, put the hosts back in front.

A Crowley penalty looked to have settled the home crowd's nerves by extending the lead to 10 points but Italy refused to go down without a fight and a Garbisi penalty put them within a converted try of what would have been a deserved draw.

It was not to be for Gonzalo Quesada's men, however, who next travel to defending champions France.