Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Labuschagne falls for 90, Australia 364-4 v Pakistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Labuschagne falls for 90, Australia 364-4 v Pakistan

07 Mar 2022 06:35PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 06:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : Marnus Labuschagne fell for 90 as Australia reached 364-4 in their reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared on a rain-marred fourth day of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Overnight rain not only wiped out the entire morning session but also diminished the prospects of a result on a flat track where bat has dominated the ball since Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years got underway on Friday.

Steve Smith was on 61 at the tea break as Australia's top four batsmen posted half-centuries in batting-friendly conditions.

Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, survived a strong lbw appeal to be batting on 18 with the tourists still 112 behind.

Pakistan struck twice after the delayed start to day four's action.

Armed with the second new ball, Shaheen Afridi induced a loose drive from Labuschagne and Abdullah Shafique dived to his right to take a sharp catch in the slip.

Labuschagne's fluent knock included 12 boundaries.

Travis Head made eight before edging spinner Nauman Ali and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a smart catch behind the stumps.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us