Lacazette leaves Arsenal with no contract extension on offer
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - May 16, 2022 Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

03 Jun 2022 08:20PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 08:20PM)
French striker Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal when his contract expires this month, the Premier League club said on Friday, bringing the curtain down on his five-year stint with the north London side.

Signed in 2017 for a then club record 46.5 million pounds ($58.41 million) from French side Olympique Lyonnais, Lacazette was the club's top scorer in a season twice.

But the 31-year-old lost his place in the starting lineup this season after scoring only six goals in all competitions.

"Laca has been a fantastic player for us. He's been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players," manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

Lacazette, who scored 71 goals and provided 36 assists for Arsenal in all competitions, said farewell to the club's fans in a tweet https://twitter.com/LacazetteAlex/status/1532687375020789762: "Once a Gunner, always a Gunner."

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

Source: Reuters

