Nov 28 : The declining number of Italian players in Serie A has forced Roberto Mancini to call up young players with little top-flight experience to the national team camp, the coach said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

Mancini picked several teenagers ahead of this month's Nations League games, including youth team players Riccardo Cassano and Simone Lontani.

Italy, four-times world champions, did not qualify for the last three World Cups.

They beat France but missed out on a place in the Nations League quarter-finals after a 4-1 loss to Belgium.

"I was forced to (call up young players), given that the proportion of Italian players in Serie A has fallen to 30 per cent. It’s an embarrassing figure," Mancini said in an interview published on Saturday.

"I have no choice but to seek out young players with potential who are capable of developing."

Mancini handed 20-year-old striker Alphadjo Cisse, who has scored 10 goals for AC Milan this season, his international debut against Belgium.

"I have to take risks by fielding them in important matches," the coach said.

"The clubs have no interest in the national team, which has to find its own solutions. There's no point in complaining about the situation that has existed for at least 20 years, we simply have to scout for players and give them experience, even if it means risking a few defeats."