Lack of success a key factor in Man Utd's financial troubles, says Amorim

Manchester United's lack of success in recent years is a contributing factor in the Premier League club's financial struggles, manager Ruben Amorim said on Tuesday, stressing the importance of quickly improving performances on the pitch.

On Monday, United announced they would cut 150-200 jobs as part of an overhaul to return to profitability after five years of losses, in addition to 250 jobs removed last year.

The club has been restructuring and cutting costs since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took a 25 per cent stake last year.

"We have to address all the problems in the club but one important piece is how we got into this situation. It has to do a lot with the lack of success of the football team," Amorim told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match at home against Ipswich Town.

"We are the engine of the club. I want to help the team with my job which is to help the team, help the players and the success.

"It's always hard for everybody. They see their friends and teammates losing their jobs but again, I have to focus on what I can do to help the club in this moment and we as a club have to understand what we did wrong to get in this situation."

United have endured a torrid season and a three-match winless run in the Premier League has left them 15th in the standings.

Asked if the negativity surrounding the club would make it harder for players to perform, Amorim said: "It's hard enough to win football matches.

"This year has been really hard for everybody because as a club we have had a lot of changes. If you have a football club that is playing well and winning games, it is easier for the fans and everybody to feel the changes.

"In this moment, we are in a difficult period inside the club and on the pitch. We have to do our job and try our best to help the team to perform better."

($1 = 0.7899 pounds)