Lacklustre Arsenal held to dour 0-0 draw by Liverpool

LONDON, Jan ‌8 : Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League in a turgid 0-0 draw with champions Liverpool at a rain-drenched Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's side had won seven successive home league games and were expected to take advantage of title rivals dropping points but were subdued against a Liverpool side who extended their unbeaten league run to nine games.

Injury-hit Liverpool began slowly but grew in stature and came closest to breaking the deadlock when Conor Bradley struck the crossbar in the first ‌half.

Arsenal sent on a host of attacking substitutes after the break but too little ‌effect as a cagey game petered out.

The draw put Arsenal six points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa while Liverpool remain fourth, 14 points adrift.

Arsenal failed to exert any pressure on Liverpool in a forgettable second half and did not earn a corner until deep in stoppage time but even their famed set-pieces proved harmless.

There were glum faces among the Arsenal players at fulltime and in the stands, although with 17 games remaining the London club are favourites to claim a first ‍title since 2004.

Liverpool were worth their point but suffered more injury woe late on when Bradley left the field on a stretcher.

With City held to a third successive draw on Wednesday and Villa also drawing, the stage looked set for Arsenal to take a stranglehold on the title race.

They dominated possession in the opening stages with Liverpool camped in their own half but only ​had one effort by the lively Bukayo Saka ‌to show for their early authority.

Liverpool had the first big chance though thanks to a mix-up between William Saliba and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Saliba's over-hit back pass forced Raya into a hurried clearance and the ​ball fell to Bradley who spotted Raya off his line but his silky chip bounced back off the crossbar before Cody Gakpo's follow-up ⁠was blocked.

With Arsenal becalmed, Liverpool began to control the ‌tempo although the hosts did occasionally threaten.

Leandro Trossard had one effort deflected wide for Arsenal from a counter-attack with ​Liverpool furious that the game had continued with Jeremie Frimpong down injured at the other end.

The pattern continued in the second half with Arsenal passive and it was no surprise when manager Arteta sent on ‍Brazilian duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli for the disappointing Viktor Gyokeres and Trossard.

That having made no difference to Arsenal's attacking ⁠threat, Arteta rolled the dice again by unleashing Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke from the bench with 10 minutes left.

Despite their formidable forward options, ​however, Arsenal could not make an ‌impact as they failed to score in the league for the first time since a 1-0 loss ‍at ​Liverpool in August.