Lacklustre Boca held to goalless draw by Argentinos Juniors

BUENOS AIRES :Boca Juniors were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Argentinos Juniors in a disappointing opening to their Argentine Primera Division campaign on Sunday.

A Boca side, heavily reinforced with new signings, fell short of their fans' expectations as the visitors dominated the early exchanges at the Bombonera stadium, almost grabbing the lead in the first minute as Tomas Molina's header struck the crossbar.

Argentinos kept pressing and Boca goalkeeper Leandro Brey denied Jose Herrera's long-range attempt in the 15th minute, while the hosts' best first-half chance came five minutes later when Brian Aguirre's shot was deflected away from goal.

Boca improved after the break as Edinson Cavani put the ball in the net in the 55th minute only to have his effort disallowed for offside, before Frank Fabra wasted a chance by firing over the bar.

"We knew it would be a difficult game but we know that at home we have to win every game, we know what this shirt means and we can't lose points at home," said newly-signed Boca winger Carlos Palacios.

"At times I think we were better, we had more clear chances in the second half, we're starting to understand each other better, we've put together a good group and we want to fight for everything."

Fernando Gago's side will look to earn their first win in the Apertura competition on Wednesday at Union.