Lacklustre PSG concede home draw against PSV

PARIS : Paris St Germain's weaknesses on the biggest stage were once again exposed when they were held 1-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group phase on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders salvaged a point when Achraf Hakimi's second-half strike cancelled out Noa Lang's opener, leaving Luis Enrique's side on four points after three games.

Eredivisie leaders PSV, who made the most of PSG's mediocre midfield, are still winless with two points in the new format of Europe's premier club competition, which features a single table of 36 teams.

In the next round of matches, PSG will host Atletico Madrid while PSV will entertain Girona.

