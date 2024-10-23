Lacklustre PSG concede home draw against PSV

Logo
Sport

Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v PSV Eindhoven - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 22, 2024 Paris St Germain's Randal Kolo Muani in action with PSV Eindhoven's Luuk de Jong REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v PSV Eindhoven - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 22, 2024 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi shoots at goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain v PSV Eindhoven - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 22, 2024 Paris St Germain's Joao Neves in action with PSV Eindhoven's Luuk de Jong REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
23 Oct 2024 05:03AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2024 05:11AM)
PARIS : Paris St Germain's weaknesses on the biggest stage were once again exposed when they were held 1-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group phase on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders salvaged a point when Achraf Hakimi's second-half strike cancelled out Noa Lang's opener, leaving Luis Enrique's side on four points after three games.

Eredivisie leaders PSV, who made the most of PSG's mediocre midfield, are still winless with two points in the new format of Europe's premier club competition, which features a single table of 36 teams.

In the next round of matches, PSG will host Atletico Madrid while PSV will entertain Girona.

(This story has been corrected to change the number of teams in the competition to 36, in paragraph 3)

Source: Reuters

