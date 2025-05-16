Logo
LAFC and Club America to contest Club World Cup playoff on May 31
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 20, 2025 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy before the match REUTERS/Teresa. Kroeger/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: May 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC fans react before the match against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Oct 16, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Club America fans wave flags during a game between Club America and the San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images/File Photo
16 May 2025 11:28PM
Los Angeles FC and Club America will play their Club World Cup qualifying playoff match on May 31 at the BMO Stadium, home of LAFC, for a place in the group stage of the 32-team tournament, world soccer's governing body FIFA announced on Friday.

The playoff is being held to decide the 32nd team after Club Leon were kicked out of the tournament due to an ownership rule breach. The Mexican club also had their appeal rejected at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA said in March that Club Leon and Pachuca did not meet regulations on multi-club ownership. However, Pachuca's spot in the June 14-July 13 tournament was unaffected.

LAFC were runners-up to Club Leon in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League while Club America were the top-ranked team in the Club World Cup confederation ranking at the end of the Champions Cup staged in 2024.

The winner of the playoff will go into Group D alongside Brazil's Flamengo, Tunisian club Esperance de Tunis and Premier League side Chelsea.

Source: Reuters
