LAFC decline '25 option on Carlos Vela; return possible

Former MLS Most Valuable Player Carlos Vela's tenure with Los Angeles FC may be over after the club recently declined to activate its option for the 2025 season.

Vela, 35, signed a one-year contract in September with a club option for 2025 but saw only four minutes of playing time in an Oct. 27 playoff game. During this offseason, the sides have been in talks regarding the Mexico native's status moving forward.

Vela, who holds the MLS record for goals in a season with 34 in 31 games in 2019, had left LAFC after his contract ran out following the 2023 season.

Over parts of six seasons with LAFC (2017-23), Vela totaled 78 goals and 58 assists in 152 games (127 starts) since being the first Designated Player in LAFC history in August 2017. He served as the captain on LAFC's Supporters' Shield teams in 2019 and 2022 and the team's 2022 MLS Cup championship. He took home the 2019 Golden Boot and was MLS MVP in 2019.

Along with Vela, LAFC also declined options for Marlon, Diego Rosales, Luis Muller and Kei Kamara. Ilie Senchez, Erik Duenas, Jesus Murillo and Aaron Long are no longer under contract with the club.

-Field Level Media