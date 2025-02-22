LAFC still MLS's most valuable team, Messi's Miami second, Forbes says

Los Angeles Football Club fended off Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to retain their status as the most valuable Major League Soccer team for a third consecutive year, according to the annual 2025 list published by business magazine Forbes on Friday.

LAFC were valued at $1.25 billion, up 4 per cent from last year and nearly double the $690 million average value of the league's 29 teams. Expansion club San Diego FC, who begin playing this year, were omitted from the ranking.

Miami, fueled by Messi's impact which has led to record-breaking sponsorships and surging fan engagement since his arrival in July 2023, were second on the list after their value rose 17 per cent to $1.2 billion.

According to Forbes, Miami's valuation has doubled since 2022.

During the 2024 MLS campaign, Miami claimed a league-record 74 regular season points and Messi took MVP honors but the team suffered a shock first-round elimination from the playoffs.

Reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy ($1 billion), Atlanta United FC ($975 million) and New York City FC ($875 million) rounded out the top five.

MLS's 30th season kicks off on Saturday.