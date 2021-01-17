In wheelchair, paraplegic Lai Chi-wai climbs up skyscraper in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Lai Chi-wai became the first in Hong Kong to climb more than 250m of a skyscraper while strapped into a wheelchair as he pulled himself up for more than 10 hours on Saturday (Jan 16) to raise money for spinal cord patients.

The 37-year-old climber, whose car accident 10 years ago left him paralysed from waist down, could not make it to the top of the 300 metre-tall Nina Tower on the Kowloon peninsula.

"I was quite scared," Lai said. "Climbing up a mountain, I can hold onto rocks or little holes, but with glass, all I can really rely on is the rope that I'm hanging off."