Sport

Lajovic upsets Murray in first round of Miami Open
Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Dusan Lajovic (SRB) celebrates after match point against Andy Murray (GBR) (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Dusan Lajovic (SRB) celebrates after match point against Andy Murray (GBR) (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Dusan Lajovic (SRB) (L) shakes hands with Andy Murray (GBR) (R) after their match on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Andy Murray (GBR) walks off the court after his match against Dusan Lajovic (SRB) (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Andy Murray (GBR) waves to the crowd while leaving the court after his match against Dusan Lajovic (SRB) (M) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
23 Mar 2023 07:09AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 07:09AM)
Serbian Dusan Lajovic beat Andy Murray 6-4 7-5 at the Miami Open on Wednesday, sending the Briton packing in the first round with his first hard court win of the season.

Lajovic thrust his fists to the air after surviving a 16-shot rally on the final point, setting up a meeting with American Maxime Cressy, who won their only prior encounter.

Lajovic drew first blood, breaking the three-times Grand Slam winner to love in the seventh game and kept the momentum going in the second set.

Up a break late in the second set, however, he squandered the advantage with a double fault and a costly unforced error in the 10th game, but found his nerve to break Murray's serve in the next game.

It was disappointing for Murray, who reached the final in Doha last month. The 35-year-old flung his racquet in frustration after a costly unforced error - one of 15 across the match - late in the affair.

Source: Reuters

