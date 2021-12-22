Lakers get Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard back from COVID absences

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) as he drives to the basket in the first quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Jarrett Culver (23) dribbles as Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
22 Dec 2021 01:09AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 01:05AM)
Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard cleared health and safety protocols and will be available Tuesday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.

That leaves four Lakers in the COVID-19 protocols: Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. Anthony Davis (knee) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are injured.

Horton-Tucker, 21, is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 15 games (12 starts) this season.

Howard, 36, is contributing five points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 25 contests (three starts) in 2021-22.

Both last played Dec. 12 in the Lakers' win over the Orlando Magic.

(Field Level Media)

Source: Reuters

