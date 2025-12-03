Logo
Logo

Sport

LaLiga leaders Barcelona fight back to beat Atletico 3-1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

LaLiga leaders Barcelona fight back to beat Atletico 3-1

LaLiga leaders Barcelona fight back to beat Atletico 3-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 2, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
LaLiga leaders Barcelona fight back to beat Atletico 3-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 2, 2025 FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
LaLiga leaders Barcelona fight back to beat Atletico 3-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 2, 2025 FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores their second goal REUTERS/Nacho Doce
LaLiga leaders Barcelona fight back to beat Atletico 3-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 2, 2025 FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo scores their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
03 Dec 2025 06:20AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2025 06:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec 2 : Barcelona recovered to secure a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid as goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres handed the visitors their first LaLiga defeat since August and extended the champions' lead at the top after an intense clash on Tuesday.

The result puts Barca on 37 points, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who visit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Atletico, arriving at Camp Nou on a seven-game winning run in all competitions, remain in fourth place with 31 points.

Atletico struck first in the 19th minute through Alex Baena on the counter but Raphinha equalised seven minutes later with a close-range strike after a killer through pass from Pedri.

Barca's persistence paid off as Dani Olmo pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired a low strike to score in the 65th minute and Torres wrapped up the points by finishing off another counter-attack deep in added time.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement