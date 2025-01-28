LaLiga triumph most important for Barca, Flick says before Atalanta clash

Winning the LaLiga title remains Barcelona's top priority for the season, coach Hansi Flick said on the eve of his side's Champions League clash against Atalanta on Wednesday, as the Spanish club have already booked a place in the last 16.

Barcelona, who have won all but one game in the competition's new format, are second in the standings on 18 points, three behind leaders Liverpool, who travel to 19th-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Whatever the result against Europa League holders Atalanta, Flick's side are in the last 16 and so can afford to think about how they can make up the seven-point deficit to LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on the domestic front.

"For me, LaLiga is the most important thing we can win, and we can aspire to it all season long," the German manager told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Obviously there's other competitions such as the Super Cup, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League, which is the most difficult to win because there are many great teams competing.

"We want to finish this first phase in the second place because it's a good situation for the next steps in the competition."

Serie A side Atalanta are seventh in the Champions League standings with 14 points.

"It's always difficult to play against Italian teams because they defend great," Flick said.

"Atalanta play one against one on the entire field. You're always under pressure in the buildup, and when they win the ball they're able to transition very fast. They always play with one contact, so we have to be ready for that."

Barcelona are without defender Andreas Christensen, who suffered a calf injury during Monday's training session and will be out for around three weeks, the club said earlier on Tuesday.

Flick has also made his intentions clear on who he trusts as his number one goalkeeper, favouring Wojciech Szczesny over Inaki Pena after both duelled for the role following the season-ending injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"Number one, a goalkeeper, is a special position. So yes, I can say it was one of the most difficult decisions I had to make since I've been here," said the German coach.

"I know that when I say something good about Wojciech it seems that maybe Inaki is weaker, but I don't like this. My job is to make a decision.

"For me, Szczesny is an experienced player, he also has a great personality. But both are great goalkeepers, and I have decided together with my staff to go with Szczesny... In the past Inaki did a great job but now this is the decision I made."